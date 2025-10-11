Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inspected the preparations pertaining to the unveiling of the statue of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh, scheduled for 13th October at the historic Ridge in Shimla, a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The Chief Minister issued necessary directions to the officers and instructed them to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the event.'

Health and Family Welfare Minister (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Mayor Surender Chauhan, HIMUDA Vice Chairman Yashwant Chhajta, DC and SP Shimla, Director IPR Rajiv Kumar and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister dedicated development projects worth Rs 132.8 crore to the people of the Karsog region and laid the foundation stones of several new initiatives aimed at strengthening infrastructure and public amenities in the area, according to an official release.

During his visit to Karsog, CM Sukhu inaugurated a series of projects, including the Combined Office Building, constructed for Rs 34.25 crore; the Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture) Office Building, worth Rs 1.67 crore; and the Panchayat Community Centre at Triman, built for Rs 29.51 lakh.

He also inaugurated the beautification work of the Mahunag Temple Complex, completed at a cost of Rs 90.11 lakh; developmental works in Maindhi Gram Panchayat worth Rs 71.57 lakh; the Health Sub Centre at Bhanthal, built for Rs 13 lakh; the Gram Panchayat Community Centre at Sui Kufridhar, constructed for Rs 32.74 lakh; and 'Apna Pustkaaly' (Library), established at the Combined Office Building at a cost of Rs 13.75 lakh.

In addition, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for several key road infrastructure projects. These include the upgradation of the Bhakhrot-Karsog-Sanarli-Sainj road for Rs 31.80 lakh, the Kheel to Bhagelu road for Rs 13.18 crore, the Kheel to Bhagelu (Kelodhar-Garjoob) road for Rs 19.75 crore, the Chhalog to Baghail road for Rs 11.06 crore, and the Kelodhar to Sainj road upgradation worth Rs 18.60 crore. (ANI)

