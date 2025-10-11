Bhopal, October 11: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man, one-sided lover allegedly molested and assaulted a woman before throwing her off the roof. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, October 11 in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. It is reported that the accused allegedly entered the woman's house and went on to molest and assault her. Later, he pushed the victim off the roof.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the accused was later identified as Bajrang, son of Tejsingh Nikum, a resident of Gokulgaon village. It is reported that the accused was in love with the victim. In her complaint, the victim claimed that the accused forcibly barged into her home and attacked her on the terrace. While attacking the victim, the accused repeatedly said, "I will marry you only". Khandwa Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 16 After Tractor Carrying Idols of Goddess Durga for Immersion Plunges Into Lake in Madhya Pradesh.

Accused Told Victim 'I Will Marry You Only' During the Attack

Later, he pushed the woman off the roof. Soon after the accused threw the victim from the terrace, the incident was immediately reported at Moghat police station. It is learnt that the victim suffered serious injuries to her head, both toes, and near her left eye. After the incident, her family members immediately rushed her to the district hospital for treatment.

The police have booked the accused under various sections related to molestation and attempted murder. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nan the accused, who is at large. Further investigation in connection with the incident is underway. In a separate incident which took place in Bhopal, a 22-year-old BTech student died after he was allegedly beaten by police personnel in the early hours of Friday, October 10. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Ravana Effigy Torched at Dawn in Bhopal; Video Viral, Festivities Rocked by Red Car Intrigue.

A video clip of the incident showing a policeman holding Udit Gaayke, while another hitting him with a stick has also gone viral on social media. After the incident, the constables identified as Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya were suspended. Vivek Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhopal Zone 2, said that further action will follow after the post mortem report is received.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

