Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the border tourism activities from Shipki-La in Kinnaur district on June 10, besides flagging off the Sadbhawana Cycle rally on the occasion. The State Government had asked the Ministry of Defence to allow tourism activities in the border areas of the State in Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu and Rani Kanda, and the Ministry of Defence has given a go-ahead in this regard, an official release said.

Now, the tourists visiting these border areas have to show their Aadhar cards to the authorities and can explore the beauty of these areas. These initiatives will go a long way in promoting tourism in the bordering areas thereby benefitting the local people and strengthening their economy. A meeting in this regard was held with the senior officers of Army on April 19 this year.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast Today, May 20: National Capital Records 41.8 Degrees Celsius, High Humidity.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a high-level meeting with the Army Officers and BRO here today. He also reviewed various border development projects with the officers and directed them to expedite these projects to reap the maximum benefits to the people residing in bordering areas and military forces. He directed the PWD and BRO officers to coordinate for the early execution of the ongoing projects.

Sukhu said that he will raise the issue of establishing the Himachal Scouts Battalion with the Union Government during his upcoming New Delhi visit.

Also Read | Kempaiah Somashekar New Manipur HC CJ: President Appoints Karnataka HC Judge as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

He said that the specialised force composed predominately of local youth well versed to the terrains and conditions, will significantly enhance the operational readiness along the border areas of the State.

He said that he will also take up the matter of setting up an airport at Rangreek in Spiti valley to promote tourism in the area. He also discussed various ongoing road projects in the region and assured full support of the Government to BRO in executing them on the ground. He also said that the Nithalthach-Harshil road project shall be declared as a strategically important project and execute this project with priority. This will ensure connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand leading to boost tourism and trade.

The Chief Minister instructed the BRO to expedite Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road and provide better road connectivity to the people residing in these areas. He said that 35 percent work on this project has already been completed and BRO should speed up the project for making it early operational.

The Chief Minister asked the army officers to purchase natural farming products such as barley, wheat and maize from the HP Marketing Board besides milk and said that the State Government is promoting natural farming in the State. He said that the State Government is offering MSP to naturally grown produces and this will bolster the local economy.

General Officer Commanding Uttar Bharat Area, Lieutenant General G D Mishra apprised the Chief Minister that Army will establish apple processing plant in this area and will also organise a medical camp for cataract surgery in the month of June this year to benefit the people of border areas.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Additional Chief Secretary K K Pant, Chief Engineer Central Command Jayachandran, OSD to Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, Engineer in Chief PWD N.P. Singh and other senior officers of Army and BRO were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)