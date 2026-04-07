Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): A fresh political storm has erupted in the controversy over allegations against the Acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta of the Himachal Pradesh government after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded registration of an FIR against Sanjay Gupta, who is already under scanner in the Chester Hills land case.

This demand comes in following a Himachal Pradesh High Court stay on a key portion of his order passed despite an alleged lack of jurisdiction under the Municipal Act, in a petition filed by the Municipal Corporation of Solan.

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The civic body approached the High Court, contending that the Additional Chief Secretary (TCP) had no powers under the Municipal Act, and that the impugned order not only directed withdrawal of an appeal pending before a District Judge but also allegedly regularised illegal encroachment under Section 163 of the Land Revenue Act.

"CPI(M) demands that he should be removed immediately and an FIR should be lodged against him because he has misused his position and there is a clear violation of the law by passing such arbitrary orders. He has no jurisdiction as per the law. There is sheer corruption in passing such arbitrary orders to benefit violators," said CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan.

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However, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari made it clear that no FIR has been registered so far and refrained from commenting on the issue, citing its sensitivity.

"I will not be able to speak on this at this point. It would not be appropriate to comment as several aspects are emerging in the media. If any direction comes from the government or responsibility is fixed, we will take action accordingly," he said.

Acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta has come under fresh scrutiny following a stay by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on his February 24 order. He is already under scanner in the controversial Chester Hills land case marked by notices from the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HP RERA) and allegations of environmental violations.

The interim order by Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua came on a petition filed by the Municipal Corporation Solan, which challenged the Chief Secretary's jurisdiction. The court stayed clause (c) of the February 24, 2026 order, observing prima facie overstepping of powers and directing that it shall remain inoperative till the next hearing.

According to the writ petition, the case relates to alleged illegal construction by private respondents accused of demolishing a public pathway despite repeated objections from local residents and statutory notices issued by the Municipal Corporation.

The petition states that the Municipal Corporation Solan had issued notices directing stoppage of construction under relevant provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act after finding violations. However, the respondents allegedly continued construction while denying the existence of any public path.

The civic body has argued that despite ongoing violations and complaints, the Chief Secretary passed the February 24 order overriding municipal action, which has been challenged as being without jurisdiction and contrary to established legal provisions.

The plea, filed through advocates Rakesh Thakur and Nitin Sood, includes extensive documentation such as the impugned order, earlier administrative directions, notices under Sections 211 and 254(1) of the Municipal Corporation Act, demarcation reports, replies, appeal records and land records.

The controversy has been further intensified by HP RERA's repeated notices seeking information on alleged benami transactions and violations of land laws in the Chester Hills project, alongside concerns over environmental damage and impact on local farmers.

With judicial scrutiny, regulatory intervention and political pressure converging, the Chester Hills case has emerged as a major governance flashpoint in Himachal Pradesh, raising serious questions over administrative jurisdiction, land use violations and accountability at the highest levels. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)