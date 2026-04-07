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HYBE India, the regional subsidiary of the South Korean entertainment giant behind BTS and NewJeans, has officially launched its first large-scale talent search to form a new global girl group. The audition process, which began on March 31, 2026, seeks to identify "raw talent" across India and the diaspora to undergo a specialised training and development program. Applications are open to female candidates born between 2005 and 2011, with the company accepting submissions through July 31, 2026. HYBE India, Company Behind BTS, Launches Nationwide Auditions for New Girl Group.

HYBE India Audition Dates and City Schedule

The recruitment process will follow a hybrid model, combining initial online screenings with a series of high-profile in-person auditions across 10 major Indian cities. The on-ground tour is scheduled to begin in May and run through late July:

Guwahati: May 3

Mumbai: May 10

Pune: May 17

Hyderabad: May 24

Bengaluru: May 31

Chennai: June 7

Ahmedabad: June 14

Kolkata: June 21

Chandigarh: June 28

Delhi: July 25

HYBE India Girl Group Audition Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYBE India (@hybeindia)

International audition legs have also been confirmed for the Indian diaspora in London, New York, Singapore, Toronto, and Sydney, though specific venue dates for these locations will be released via the official audition portal.

HYEBE India Girl Group Audition Eligibility and Submission Requirements

The talent search is notably inclusive, looking for candidates beyond the traditional "idol" categories of vocals and dance. Applicants can apply in the following sectors:

Vocals, Rap, and Dance

Acting and Modelling

"Other" unique performance talents

HYBE India has issued strict guidelines for digital submissions. Candidates must provide a minimum of two front-facing, full-body photos and a talent video under 100MB. The company has emphasised a "no-filter" policy, stating that any app-edited photos or videos with facial obstructions (such as masks or heavy filters) may lead to disqualification.

Pop-Up Park Experience Dates

To build local engagement, HYBE India is introducing "Pop-Up Park" events. These fan-focused experiences are separate from the technical audition rounds and include interactive zones and live showcases.

The Pop-Up Park tour begins a day ahead of the auditions in the Northeast and wraps up in the capital:

Guwahati: May 2

Mumbai: May 9, 10

Pune: May 16

Hyderabad: May 23

Bengaluru: May 30, 31

Delhi: June 13, 14

HYBE India Pop Up Park Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYBE India (@hybeindia)

This initiative marks HYBE's formal entry into the Indian market following the establishment of its Mumbai headquarters late last year. According to HYBE India CEO Lee Woo-chang, the project aims to create a "bridge" for Indian talent to reach a global stage using the company’s proven artist development system. BTS’ Parent Group HYBE Announces India Auditions for New Girl Group: Know What Happens After Selections.

The project follows the successful blueprint of KATSEYE, HYBE's first Western girl group, which includes Indian-American member Lara Raj.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of HYBE India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).