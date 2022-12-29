Shimla, Dec 29 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will provide Rs 500 as festival grant to each resident of Model Children Home, Nari Sewa Sadan and the Institute for Children with Special Abilities.

A notification to provide the festival grant to the residents of these institutions was issued on Thursday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the festival grant during a visit to the Model Children Home and Old Age Home and the Nari Sewa Sadan in Mashobra and the Institute for Children with Special Abilities in Dhalli in Shimla district on Wednesday.

In compliance with the announcement, special arrangements for residents of these institutions will be made during festivals, Social Justice and Empowerment department Secretary M Sudha Devi said.

The festivals for which grants will be provided include Lohri and Makar Sakranti (Maghi) and Holi, she said, adding that the department would also burn the Lohri fire and distribute sweets and treats.

For Holi, skin-friendly organic colours and sweets will be distributed and special meals provided to residents of these institutions.

