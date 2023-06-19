Bilaspur (HP), Jun 19 (PTI) A space lab would be set up at a government school in this district with a view to promote scientific thinking among rural children and increase their interest towards science and technology, officials said Monday.

A budgetary provision of Rs 10 lakh has been made from the District Mining Fund for the construction of the space lab -- the first to be developed in Himachal Pradesh -- at the Government Senior Secondary School Ghumarwin, said Bilaspur Additional Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Patel.

A blueprint for the project has been prepared after studying the model of a panchayat of Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh to set up the space lab in Himachal Pradesh, Patel said.

According to the Additional DC, special programmes will be started to promote the scientific thinking among the students.

Students of nearby schools will also be able to come and get science-related information in the space lab. Students will be able to get detailed information about other important projects of ISRO including satellite launcher systems as well as drones manufacturing, Patel added.

