India News | Himachal HC Stays Shifting of KNH OPD to IGMC, Seeks Government Reply

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief by staying the proposed shifting of the Gynaecology OPD from Kamla Nehru Hospital to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the move.

The interim order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chandra Negi on a petition filed by All India Democratic Women's Association secretary Falma Chauhan.

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The court also issued notice to the state government and sought a detailed response from the Health Department regarding the rationale behind the proposed shifting and its likely impact on patients.

The Himachal Pradesh Government had recently decided to shift the Gynaecology OPD and certain other services from the century-old Kamla Nehru Hospital to IGMC, citing the availability of advanced medical facilities at the medical college hospital. However, the move triggered protests from residents, women's organisations and opposition parties, who termed it an attempt to weaken the historic women and child healthcare institution.

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During the hearing, counsel for the petitioners argued that the 102-year-old hospital has immense significance for women and children across the state and that shifting the OPD would cause hardship, particularly for patients coming from remote areas.

Advocate Naresh Tomar, appearing for the petitioners, told reporters that the government had failed to properly assess the practical implications of the move.

"The committee itself has stated that adequate infrastructure and space are not available in IGMC for shifting the department. The decision appears impractical and would create overcrowding and infection risks for women and children," Tomar said.

He further stated that Kamla Nehru Hospital, established in 1923 and formerly known as Lady Reading Hospital, has adequate space for expansion and modernisation, including the addition of advanced medical facilities.Reacting to the High Court order, All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA )secretary and petitioner Falma Chauhan termed the stay a victory for women and people who had been protesting against the decision for the past month.

"We welcome the High Court decision. We had been protesting for the last month, but the government was adamant on shifting the OPD. This decision is in the interest of women and patients. The government should now cancel the shifting order completely," Chauhan said.

She also maintained that modern facilities, including robotic surgery and expanded mother-and-child healthcare infrastructure, could be developed within Kamla Nehru Hospital itself.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party described the High Court's intervention as a setback for the Congress government.

BJP Media Convener Karan Nanda said the court's observations reflected the government's "insensitivity" and alleged that the decision had been taken without understanding public sentiment or the pressure it could place on IGMC's already congested infrastructure.

The matter is now listed for further hearing on May 28. (ANI)

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