Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Kullu administration has acted after a video from Kasol, a famous tourist place, showed a pile of garbage being dumped in the hills. The garbage was lying at the tourist spot and was later dumped in the hills in the Kasol forest.

Kullu District Deputy Commissioner, Torul S. Raveesh, said that the garbage would be cleared in 7 to 8 days.

District Deputy Commissioner, Torul S. Raveesh said, "The issue of waste management is very challenging in hilly areas. Till last summer, the entire waste used to go to Rangri and then there was NGT order in which centralised waste disposal was stopped there due to over accumulation. The need surfaced to revamp Rangri."

She further said that Urban bodies and rural bodies were told to make their own arrangement for waste disposal for few months.

"The Rangri Waste Management site will be operational with additional capacity in the next 2-3 days. In Kullu too, due to opposition by people, the site is not being able to be finalised and we have submitted this in Court. We are going to set up a new MRF facility (for waste management) in the Kasol area, for which we have received in-principle approval from the Government of India. Local people had resisted earlier, but now they are cooperating. In Manikaran Valley, we have set up a waste management site. We are making such models with scientific disposal of waste," she said.

She further added that the present waste in Kasol has been collected through the Special Area Development Authority.

"When we came to know about this we spoke to the UD, and packed it and sent to the cement plants. In 7 to 8 days it would be cleared. Work has started on all aspects. We are trying to build a good site. We are hopeful that we will do it in four to five months," she added. (ANI)

