New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Assembly Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Jairam Thakur on Tuesday met separately with Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda in New Delhi.

The BJP leader described the meeting as a "courtesy" one and congratulated the leadership on the resounding victory in the Bihar assembly elections.

"Today I had a courtesy meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda. I congratulated them on the victory in the Bihar elections. There was also some discussion on the political scenario of Himachal Pradesh," Thakur told ANI.

Following the meeting with Amit Shah, Thakur said in a post on X that a "meaningful discussion took place on various issues related to the interests of Himachal Pradesh".

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan secured only 35 seats.

The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent). (ANI)

