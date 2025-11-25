School Assembly News Headlines Today, 26 November 2025: Reading news headlines during school assemblies plays an important role in helping students stay updated with current events and understand what is happening around the world. Morning assemblies are not just a routine start to the day as they encourage discipline and create a space for learning beyond regular academics. When students listen to news from national, international, sports, business, and entertainment fields, they become more aware and develop a stronger connection between their studies and real-life situations. Below are some major national and international headlines to share in today’s school assembly on November 26.

National News For School Assembly

‘Zubeen Garg’s Death Was Plain and Simple Murder’, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam Winter Assembly Session

Ayodhya Temple Flag Hoisting: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Ceremony ‘A Historic Moment for the Nation’

Delhi Dog Attack : Pitbull Attacks 6-Year-Old Boy in Prem Nagar, Bites Off His Ear; Owner Arrested

Leopard Spotted in Mumbai: Big Cat Seen Roaming in Residential Area in Goregaon, Video Surfaces

International News For School Assembly

Ethiopia Hayli Gubbi: Volcanic Ash Cloud To Clear India and Drift Towards China by 7:30 PM Today, Says IMD

Pakistan: Peshawar-Bound Jaffar Express Attacked Again in Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, Passengers Unharmed

Pakistan Suicide Blast: At Least 5 Commandos Killed, 6 Injured in Twin Suicide Bombings at Paramilitary Force Headquarters in Peshawar (Watch Video)

Sports News For School Assembly

Virat Kohli Arrives in India Ahead of IND vs SA ODI Series 2025, Star Indian Cricketer Spotted Clicking Selfies With Fans At Mumbai Airport

Smriti Mandhana Wedding: Reddit Conspiracy Theories With Alleged Chats of Palash Muchhal Go Viral Amid Tough Times for Couple

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Dharmendra Passes Away: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 5-Foot Sand Art To Pay Tribute to Veteran Actor

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Postponed Indefinitely After Her Father Shrinivas Suffers Heart Attack

Celina Jaitly Opens Up About Lone Domestic Violence Battle Against Husband Peter Haag

Oscars 2026: ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Officially Eligible for Best Animated Feature at 98th Academy Awards

Business News For School Assembly

BHIM Launches UPI Circle Full Delegation Feature To Allow Trusted Users Controlled Payment Access

Sudeep Pharma's Rs 895 cr IPO receives 93.71 times subscription on final day

Private sector entry into navigation systems will boost India's 2047 vision: ISRO chief

Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Eliminates Small Number of Key Sales Roles To Strengthen Its Customer Engagement Efforts, Says Report

Reading news strengthens students’ leadership abilities, as they rotate roles, present information, and work together to prepare the content. It broadens their awareness of world events, new technologies, and diverse cultures, helping them grow into knowledgeable, confident, and well-rounded individuals.

