Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): A large-scale 'Mass Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive' was successfully conducted in the Municipal Corporation (MC) Shimla region from August 15-29, showcasing an inspiring model of multi-stakeholder collaboration and public participation, said an official release.

The campaign aimed to achieve high vaccination coverage among the community and street dogs, a crucial step in realising the goal of making Shimla a rabies-free city.

The drive was a joint effort of MC Shimla, Department of Animal Husbandry, Mission Rabies India, Humane People NGO Rampur, Compassion for Animal Welfare NGO, Neighbourhood Woof Delhi, Peepal Farm, and Just Be Friendly Assam. Local dog feeders of MC Shimla also extended vital support by guiding teams in their respective wards.

Coordinated by Anil Kumar Sharma, District Nodal Officer (Rabies Control) Shimla, the campaign achieved 3,507 dog vaccinations, covering nearly 90 per cent of the city's estimated dog population. As per World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, more than 70 per cent coverage is required to interrupt rabies transmission. The campaign was carried out strictly in line with the WHO Expert Consultation on Rabies (2018) recommendations.

To execute the drive efficiently, seven specialised teams were constituted with vaccinators (BVSc interns), data collectors, hand catchers, net catchers, and drivers. Their coordinated work ensured that almost all wards of MC Shimla were comprehensively covered.

MC Shimla Mayor, Surender Chauhan, expressed gratitude to all organisations, including those from outside Himachal Pradesh, for their contribution. The Government of Himachal Pradesh also appreciated the success of this campaign and recognised it as a milestone for rabies elimination efforts.

Balaji Chandershekhar, Director of Operations, Mission Rabies India, stated, "Mission Rabies will continue to support Shimla with vaccines for community dogs every year. Alongside, we must also strengthen our dog vaccination strategies through door-to-door coverage to ensure effective overall protection."

Supporting this commitment, Commissioner, MC Shimla, Bhupinder Attri, assured that the door-to-door plan for owned dogs will also be implemented in the coming phases to make the program more comprehensive.

Going forward, the campaign will be conducted annually for at least five consecutive years to ensure no human or animal rabies cases occur in Shimla. The long-term vision is to declare Shimla a rabies-free city, setting a benchmark for other urban centres in India. (ANI)

