Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): As the monsoon season continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, a total of 95 human deaths have been reported across the state since June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Out of these, 56 deaths have occurred due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, lightning, electrocution, snakebites, drowning, and other natural causes. The remaining 39 fatalities have been attributed to road accidents, which have surged due to slippery conditions, falling rocks, and compromised roads.

Also Read | Sonali Mishra, Senior IPS Officer, To Be First Woman To Head RPF.

"From June 20 to July 12, 95 lives have been lost across Himachal Pradesh. These include 56 deaths directly related to natural disasters and 39 from road accidents," the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) confirmed in its latest cumulative loss report.

According to the report, Mandi district remains the worst-affected, with 21 deaths due to natural calamities. Kangra follows with 14 deaths, mostly from flash floods and electrocution. Other affected districts include Kullu (10), Chamba (9), Kinnaur (6), Bilaspur (7), Hamirpur (7), Solan (6), Una (6), Shimla (5), Sirmaur (2), and Lahaul and Spiti (2).

Also Read | Delhi Audi Accident: Luxury Car Runs Over 5 People Sleeping on Footpath in Vasant Vihar, Driver Held.

In addition to the human toll, 327 DTRs (electric transformers) and 787 water supply schemes are reported disrupted as of July 12 evening. Around 32,772 lakh rupees worth of private property and 40,817 lakh rupees in public infrastructure losses have been recorded, bringing the total damage to over ₹751.95 crore.

"The extent of damage is widespread, from roads and bridges to schools, power supply, water schemes, animal shelters, and agricultural land," the report adds.

The state government, in coordination with district administrations and national agencies like NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Air Force, continues extensive rescue and rehabilitation operations. Relief camps, offline tendering for restoration, and deployment of heavy machinery in landslide-prone zones are ongoing.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has announced interim relief of ₹2 crore for severely affected assembly constituencies and ₹50 lakh for others for emergency infrastructure repair.

The state has appealed to the Central Government for increased support, stressing that the crisis transcends political lines and demands collective action.

"This is not the time for political rhetoric. We must rise above party lines and ensure relief reaches every affected citizen," Singh urged earlier this week.

The SDMA has advised residents to avoid travel in high-risk zones, especially near hillsides and rivers, as rainfall is expected to continue. Continuous monitoring, early warning systems, and rapid response mechanisms remain activated across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)