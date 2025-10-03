Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Anirudh Singh, on Friday said that elections to Panchayati Raj institutions in the State are likely to be held in December 2025, with the election roster expected to be announced by the State Election Commission by October 15.

Addressing reporters in Shimla, Singh said the announcement could be made by October 15.

"In view of the Panchayati Raj elections, the State Election Commission will soon issue the roster. The elections are proposed in December 2025, and the roster or announcement is possible by October 15," said Anirudh Singh.

Responding to questions on the organisational restructuring of the Congress party ahead of the polls, Singh clarified that the elections are conducted on a non-party basis.

"In Himachal Pradesh, elections to Panchayati Raj institutions are not held on party symbols. Therefore, whether the organisation is restructured or not has no bearing on the polls. It neither affects the elections nor makes any difference. Even without an organisation, Congress-supported candidates will perform strongly, and the party will retain dominance," he said.

The minister made these remarks on the sidelines of the inauguration of a five-day State-level Rural Food Festival (Gramin Swaad Mahotsav) at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Shimla.

The twin announcements underscore the state government's preparations for the upcoming Panchayat polls as well as its parallel push to revive the rural economy through cultural and economic initiatives.

Earlier last month, speaking to reporters in Shimla, Singh had clarified that the Panchayati Raj polls have no link with the Congress Working Committee formation.

"Elections to Panchayati Raj institutions in Himachal are not conducted on a party basis. The state Congress body will be announced soon, but that has nothing to do with panchayat elections," Singh said. (ANI)

