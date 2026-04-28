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Agency News Agency News India News | Himachal Poll Panel Announces May 22 Civic Elections for Rohru, Narkanda Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for elections to the Rohru Municipal Council and Narkanda Nagar Panchayat, with polling slated for May 22.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for elections to the Rohru Municipal Council and Narkanda Nagar Panchayat, with polling slated for May 22.

With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in both local bodies.

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As per the schedule, nomination papers will be filed on May 5, 6 and 7, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 8. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 3:00 PM on May 11, the same day election symbols will be allotted.

Polling will be held from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM on May 22, followed by the counting of votes immediately after the conclusion of polling. Results are expected to be declared the same day.

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The Commission had earlier announced elections for 51 municipal bodies in the state, with polling scheduled for May 17. However, the schedule for Rohru and Narkanda was deferred at that time due to the pending finalisation of the reservation roster for these two civic bodies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)