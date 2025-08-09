Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Six people lost their lives on Thursday night after their vehicle rolled down a gorge, at least 500 metres, in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav confirmed the fatalities, stating, "We received information that there were about six people in the car. All of them died on the spot. Police reached the spot immediately after getting the information. We retrieved all bodies with the help of locals and Home Guard jawans. Postmortem of all bodies have been done."

Also Read | Rajasthan: Kota Police Bust Online Betting Racket Linked to Mahadev Satta Network; 6 Arrested, Multiple Accounts Worth 18 Crore Transactions Seized.

SP Yadav added that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also mourned the deaths of six persons in a road accident in Chanwas area of Tissa Sub Division in Chamba district on Thursday night.

Also Read | 'India Negotiating Trade Pacts With Several Nations, Including US', Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

In a post on X, CM Sukhu said, "The news of the death of 6 people in a car accident in Chanwas, Tissa, Chamba district, is extremely sad and painful. I extend my condolences to the grieving families. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength and courage to the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow."

Earlier, CM Sukhu expressed grief over the death of three persons in a car accident in the Chirgaon area of Shimla district on Wednesday. One person has sustained injuries in the accident, a release said

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. CM Sukhu termed the incident extremely "sad" and "painful". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)