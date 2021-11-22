Shimla, Nov 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,26,505 on Monday with 110 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 3,817 as three more people succumbed to the disease, a health official said.

Of the latest deaths, two were reported from Kangra and one from Mandi, the official said.

As many as 142 more patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,21,796, according to the official.

There are 875 active cases in the state, the official said.

