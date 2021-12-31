Shimla, Dec 31 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally increased to 2,28,857 on Friday with 87 fresh infections, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 3,859, a health official said.

The latest fatality was reported from Kangra district, he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 466 from 430 on Thursday, the official said.

With 49 more patients recovering from the viral disease, the total number of recoveries stands at 2,24,512, he said.

