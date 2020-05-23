India News | Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Allows Schools to Charge Only Tuition Fee

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): As schools continue to remain shut due to the coronavirus situation, Himachal Pradesh state cabinet on Saturday allowed schools to charge only tuition fees from the students.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will continue to remain closed, as the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was extended till May 31.

However, online and distance learning will continue to be permitted in the institutions. (ANI)

