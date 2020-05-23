Directorate of Civil Defence Official Suspended Over Delhi Govt Ad Showing Sikkim Different Country Along With Bhutan and Nepal

Delhi LG Anil Baijal with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 23: A senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) was suspended on Saturday with immediate effect for publishing an offensive advertisement which disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making inaccurate reference to Sikkim, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said. Reacting to the development, CM Arvind Kejriwal informed that advertisement has been withdrawn.

"A senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing an Advertisement which disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making incorrect reference to Sikkim on the same lines as some neighbouring countries," Baijal tweeted.

Replying to Lt Governor, Kejriwal said, "Sikkim is an integral part of India. Such errors also cannot be tolerated. Advertisement has been withdrawn and action taken against the officer concerned."

The advertisement, published by Delhi government in numerous print media, mentioned Sikkim as a different nation along with Bhutan and Nepal. The Northern state has been part of India since 1975.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang showed displeasure over the advertisment. "Sikkim is a part of India and should not be sethis is condemnable and I would request the Delhi Government to rectify this issue," wrote Tamang.

"This advertisement published by the Delhi Government in various print media mentions Sikkim along with countries like Bhutan and Nepal. Sikkim has been a part of India since 1975 and celebrated the State Day just a week ago," he further added.