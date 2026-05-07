India News | Himachal Pradesh Chosen for PMGSY Honour for Strengthening Rural Road Infrastructure: Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said that the state government has been selected for the prestigious National Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) honour in recognition of its outstanding performance in strengthening rural road infrastructure.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievement, Singh said that the state's commitment to rural connectivity has paved the way for this national recognition.

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The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 9 in Madhya Pradesh.

"We are happy and satisfied as the road network of Himachal Pradesh is around 46,000 kms, out of which 23,500 kms of road were built through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. We have tried to make maximum road coverage through this scheme. Our priority has always been the development of the state and to provide connectivity to the rural areas. This shows the work of our Public Works Department for the connectivity of the rural areas. So, Himachal Pradesh government has been chosen for the honour, and the ceremony has been scheduled for 9 May at Madhya Pradesh", Singh told reporters here.

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Earlier on April 26, Vikramaditya Singh presented a Rs 5,400 crore urban development roadmap to the Centre and secured a commitment for projects worth Rs 1,100-1,200 crore at a high-level meeting in the national capital.

The meeting, chaired by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, focused on the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) and strategies to strengthen urban infrastructure in hill states.

During the discussions, Singh sought a central share of Rs 1,350 crore, highlighting Himachal Pradesh's unique geographical challenges, including its 90 per cent mountainous terrain and an annual tourist influx of around 1.45 crore. He also pushed for "hill-specific relaxations," particularly a reduction in the mandatory 50 per cent market funding requirement due to limited commercial viability in such regions.

In a significant outcome, the Union Minister assured that priority projects worth Rs 1,100-1,200 crore would be taken up on submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and granted immediate approval.

The proposed projects include decongestion of core areas in Shimla, development of hydraulic parking systems, underground utility ducting, and planned urban townships such as Kangra Aerocity.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at addressing urban infrastructure challenges and accommodating the growing pressure of tourism in the hill state. (ANI)

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