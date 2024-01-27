Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the opening of the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Gagret Assembly Constituency and also released a sum of Rs 50 lakh for development in Una district.

The Chief Minister announced a DSP Office and released a sum of Rs 50 lakh for the stadium at Banjhaal and the upgrade of the Community Health Centre at Daulatpur to the Civil Hospital.

While presiding over the 'Sarkar gaon ke Dwar' programme at Bada Bhanjaal in the Gagret assembly constituency of district Una, CM Sukhu said, "The objective of this programme is to resolve the grievances of the people at their very doorstep and to reach out to the last person in the row."

He said that the obsolete laws were being changed so that there was no hindrance to the people while working on the modalities for reaping the benefits of the government's schemes.

He also stated that upon the availability of the land, a college would be opened at Gagret. He said that discussions were being done with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) about setting up a Rs 175 crore ethanol plant at Jeetpur-Behri under the Gagret assembly constituency.

The government decided to hold special Revenue Lok Adalats to dispose of long-pending revenue cases among the people.

"We are committed to the welfare of the people of the state and to resolving their grievances," he said, adding that so far, 65 thousand cases of mutation and more than four thousand cases of partition have been disposed of through these Lok Adalats throughout the state.

In the Una district, 3713 mutation cases and 1107 pending cases of partition were disposed of in these Lok Adalats.

To give relief to those whose houses were completely or partially damaged due to heavy rains during the monsoons, an assistance amount of Rs 4.10 crore has been distributed to the affected families in the Una district.

As per reports, 55 houses in the district were completely damaged during the disaster, while 298 houses were damaged partially.

Referring to Chief Minister Sukh Ashraya Yojna, CM Sukhu said that financial assistance of Rs 25.18 lakh has been provided to 238 children of the state in the Una district.

The present state government made a law, the first of its kind in the country, wherein the government will provide care to the orphans till they reach 27 years of age, assist them to pursue higher education and make them self-reliant.

Apart from this, under the Dr Yaswant Singh Parmar Student Loan Scheme, one per cent interest will be charged up to the loan amount of Rs 20 lakh to students for pursuing higher education, reiterated the Chief Minister.

He said that the government was going to provide 21,000 jobs in the government sector. Besides this, the Rs 680 crore Rajeev Gandhi Start-up Yojna will also serve as an employment generator for thousands of youth in the state with the provision of subsidy.

While opposing the Agniveer Scheme of the Union Government, Chief Minister Sukhu said 75 per cent of the Agniveers would be sent back home after four years of service, including training for six months followed by 3.5 years of deployment.

He said that as of now, many youth feel cheated, as they will be sent back home after four years of service and will also cross the age bar to seek another job elsewhere.

Due to mismanagement of finances by the previous BJP government, the per capita debt has reached Rs 1.2 lakh. When the Congress Party formed the government in Himachal Pradesh, there was no money--not even enough to meet the government's expenses.

Despite this, the state government is trying to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant from its resources, he said.

"We never thought that the state, which was reeling under financial instability already, would witness the 'Disaster of the Decade'," said Sukhu, adding that despite all this, we didn't receive a single penny in the form of financial assistance from the Union Government nor did the BJP leaders support the cause.

There was a loss of more than Rs 10 thousand crores due to the disaster.

However, the state government has succeeded in bringing the economy back on track and it has improved by 20 per cent. We have obtained additional income of Rs 850 crore from the auction of liquor vends and ended the BJP formula of granting extensions of licences, he said.

Last year, the state saw destruction caused by incessant rain, triggering flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and slope failure taking a heavy toll on lives and property.

Local MLA Chaitanya Sharma expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for accelerating the pace of development in the Gagret assembly constituency.

He also thanked the Chief Minister for laying the foundation stone for three projects in the area on Saturday.

MLA Sudarshan Bablu, former Minister Kuldeep Kumar, Advocate General Anup Ratan, District Una Congress President Ranjit Singh Rana, retired Chief Secretary (Uttarakhand) Rakesh Sharma and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

