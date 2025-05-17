Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated all the students who have successfully cleared the 12th class examination conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala.

Appreciating the meritorious students for their brilliant achievement, the Chief Minister said that it was a testament to their hard work and devotion towards their studies. He said that it reflects the importance of commitment and zeal towards academic pursuits and success in life. He also lauded the efforts of parents, teachers and well-wishers in guiding and supporting the students throughout their academic journey.

Also Read | West Bengal Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rainfall Likely in Several Districts Till May 21, Predicts IMD.

CM Sukhu encouraged the students to pursue their dreams with passion and determination to achieve new ambitions in their lives. He wished them a bright future in their chosen fields.

In a post on X, CM Sukhu said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have passed the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board 12th examination. This is the pleasant result of hard work done with discipline and honesty throughout the year. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the parents and teachers who supported the success."

Also Read | Who Is Raj Mishra? UP Farmer's Son Elected As Mayor of Wellingborough in England.

"Students who could not clear the exam due to some reasons should not be disappointed. From today itself, move towards your goal with full faith and honesty. I am sure that success will surely kiss your feet," he added.

CM Sukhu on Thursday, congratulated all students who have successfully passed the class 10th HPBOSE (Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education) exams, the results of which were declared earlier on Saturday.

Applauding the meritorious students for their outstanding performance, the Chief Minister said that their achievement was the result of their consistent hard work and dedication towards their studies.

He said that the students shall never forget the contribution made by their parents, teachers and their well-wishers in guiding and supporting them throughout their academic journey to achieve success.

Additionally, CM Sukhu took to X and wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have passed the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board 10th examination. This achievement is a pleasant and beautiful result of your tireless efforts, determination and discipline."

"My heartfelt thanks also go to all the parents and teachers who provided constant guidance and support in this journey," he added, encouraging others, "Students who could not succeed for some reason should not lose heart. Work hard and with dedication to achieve your goal, success will surely kiss your feet."

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the Class 10th exam results on Thursday. This year, 79.8 per cent of students have passed the examination. A total of 117 students made it to the top ten positions, out of which 88 are girls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)