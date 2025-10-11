Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday dedicated development projects worth Rs 132.8 crore to the people of the Karsog region and laid the foundation stones of several new initiatives aimed at strengthening infrastructure and public amenities in the area, according to an official release.

During his visit to Karsog, CM Sukhu inaugurated a series of projects, including the Combined Office Building, constructed at a cost of Rs 34.25 crore, the Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture) Office Building, worth Rs 1.67 crore, and the Panchayat Community Centre at Triman, built for Rs 29.51 lakh.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 8 Members of 2 Families Die by Suicide in Separate Incidents in Jaipur and Sikar Districts, Probe Launched.

He also inaugurated the beautification work of the Mahunag Temple Complex completed at a cost of Rs 90.11 lakh, developmental works in Maindhi Gram Panchayat worth Rs 71.57 lakh, Health Sub Centre at Bhanthal built for Rs 13 lakh, Gram Panchayat Community Centre at Sui Kufridhar constructed for Rs 32.74 lakh, and 'Apna Pustkaaly' (Library) established at the Combined Office Building at a cost of Rs 13.75 lakh.

In addition, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for several key road infrastructure projects. These include the upgradation of the Bhakhrot-Karsog-Sanarli-Sainj road for Rs 31.80 lakh, the Kheel to Bhagelu road for Rs 13.18 crore, the Kheel to Bhagelu (Kelodhar-Garjoob) road for Rs 19.75 crore, the Chhalog to Baghail road for Rs 11.06 crore, and the Kelodhar to Sainj road upgradation worth Rs 18.60 crore.

Also Read | Karnataka Rape-Murder Case: Accused Stabbed Minor Victim 19 Times in Neck, Chest and Private Parts After Sexual Assault; Gory Details Emerge in Autposy Report.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the "Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0" in Shimla on Saturday, reiterating his government's commitment to improving public health and promoting awareness among the youth.

The Chief Minister flagged off an awareness rally from his official residence, Oak Over, urging young people to steer clear of tobacco and adopt a healthy lifestyle. On the occasion, he also flagged off 26 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, which have been allotted to various Block Medical Officers (BMOs) across the state.

Speaking to mediapersons after the flag-off ceremony, CM Sukhu said, "Health remains one of the top priorities of the state government. We are bringing major reforms in the healthcare sector. Today, advanced ambulances have been handed over to different BMOs, and wherever gaps remain, they will also be addressed soon."Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and MLA Sanjay Awasthi were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, reacting to the arrest of Ramkumar Bindal, brother of Himachal BJP president Rajeev Bindal, the Chief Minister said, "The state government has acted based on the complaint filed by the victim. Appropriate legal action has been taken."

The "Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign", now in its third phase, aims to bolster tobacco awareness efforts and promote a healthier, addiction-free lifestyle among the youth in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)