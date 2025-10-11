Jaipur, October 11: In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, eight members of two families allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in two districts of the state. The alleged incident of suicide took place in Rajastha's Jaipur and Sikar districts. The first incident occurred in Jaipur, where an elderly man, his wife and their son ended their life at their rented house in the city. The incident came to light when the landlord informed police after the doors of the portion of the house in which the tenants lived, remained closed till late in the day.

After being alerted, cops rushed to the spot and broke open the gate to find the trio dead, reports PTI. Hawa Singh, SHO of Karni Vihar police station, said that Rupendra Sharma (63), his wife Sushila Sharma (58) and their son Pulkit Sharma (32) were found dead. "Prima facie, they consumed poison on Friday night," he added. Primary investigation revealed that the family was struggling with poor financial conditions. Espionage Case in Rajasthan: Man Spying for Pakistan’s Intelligence Agency ISI Arrested by CID in Alwar.

The police have launched a probe in connection with the incident. In the second incident in Sikar, a woman along with her four children allegedly died by suicide. After the incident, cops said that the deceased woman was living in a flat with her three sons and one daughter following a dispute with her husband. The incident came to light when other residents of the building complained about a foul smell emanating from the woman's flat. Jaipur Shocker: German Woman and Indian Husband Verbally Abused, Attacked by Neighbours in Rajasthan; Video Shows Mob Throwing Stones Inside House.

Soon cops arrived at the spot and opened the gate of the flat. They found decomposed bodies of Kiran (35), her three sons Sumit (18), Ayush (4) and Avnish (3), and daughter Sneha (13) in the flat. Indraj Marodia, SHO of Sikar Sadar police station, said that it is suspected that the family consumed poison and died by suicide two to three days ago. Later, cops informed the deceased woman's family members about the incident.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

