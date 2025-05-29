Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] May 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu performed inaugurations and laid foundation stones of 19 developmental projects worth Rs. 78.47 crore at Dehuri for Banjar assembly constituency of Kullu district on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister inaugurated seven projects including Rs. 7.32 crore Banjar bye-pass along with a bridge in tehsil Banjar, Rs. 1.38 crore Manglour bridge on NH 305, Rs. 2.80 crore lift water supply scheme to Tinda Sharan Bijohi, Galoon Laid, Tilroo and Chanour in tehsil Banjar, Rs. 2.17 crore LWSS to Dodni-Age, Bhatgran habitation in GP Diyar in tehsil Kullu, Rs. 2.06 crore Har Ghar Nal Se Jal to various WSS Larji in CV Kotla in tehsil Banjar, Rs. 2.80 crore Multi storied Parking at bus stand Banjar and Rs. 1.35 crore science Lab at Sainj.

CM Sukhu laid foundation stones of Johal Jeshta Ashni Puin road to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.73 crore, Jawal Tinda via Seri Bella Beogi road on which Rs. 4.65 crore to be spent, bridge over Tirthan river, Banjar to be built with an outlay of Rs. 7.11 crore, Rs. 6.20 crore, and Rs. 5.82 crore single span steel truss bridges over Sainj khad.

CM also performed foundation stones of Rs. 3.72 crore reclamation and restoration of rain damages at Sainj market and along right side of Sainj khad in tehsil Sainj, Rs. 8.02 crore flood protection work from Sharabai to Bajaura along river Beas on both side at various reaches, Rs. 1.90 crore flood protection work on Tirthan khad near Banjar, Rs. 3.40 crore flood mitigation and embankment protection work for experimental/ reach farm of KVK Bajaura, Rs. 4.85 crore flood protection work on Tirthan Jibhi khad near Dwala Shari and Ratwah in tehsil Banjar, Rs. 1.83 crore flood protection work to Sainj khad (left side) at various reaches in tehsil Sainj and Rs. 6.35 crore flood protection work on Jibhi khad at Hidab, Ghiagi, Jibhi, Dawala and Damothi and on Tirthan khad at Bathad, Pharyadi, Gushani, Shairopa Deori and Kandi Dhar Kalu ropa and Khundan to Manglore in tehsil Banjar. (ANI)

