Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the poetry collection 'Buransh: The Fragrance of Words', authored by young poetess and educator Anupama Sharma, in Shimla on Saturday late evening.

Anupama Sharma serves as a lecturer in English at Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Hamirpur.

Lauding the creative work, the Chief Minister said that the poems beautifully express deep human emotions, the sorrow of broken relationships, the solitude of self-reflection, and the yearning for new beginnings amidst nature's serenity. He said that the collection resonates with the emotional fabric of life and explores the inner journey of the self through poetic expressions.

The 56-page poetry book, published by Satluj Publications and priced at Rs. 150, features 39 thought-provoking poems. The proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana.

In addition to her literary talents, Anupama Sharma is passionate about bike riding, sports, and trekking. Her deep bond with nature is vividly expressed in her writing.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

