Bengaluru, April 06: A flight attendant on an IndiGo flight has been accused of stealing a gold necklace from a five-year-old girl during a journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru, according to a Times of India report. The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police have registered a case following a complaint by the child’s mother, Priyanka Mukherjee, who is married to an ISRO scientist.

The incident took place on April 1, during a connecting journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kolkata. Priyanka was flying with her two daughters, aged five and two. After a quarrel broke out between the children, a cabin crew member offered to walk the older child through the aisle to calm her. The child was returned to her seat just before landing in Bengaluru, at which point Priyanka noticed her daughter’s 20-gram gold necklace was missing. 'Worst Airline Experience' Abhishek Sharma Blasts Indigo Airlines for Ruining His 'One-Day Holiday' As Indian Cricket Team Star Misses Flight (See Instagram Story).

When questioned, the crew member denied any involvement. Priyanka claimed there were delays in registering the complaint and that the police were unable to speak directly with the accused crew member. The airline reportedly refused to provide CCTV footage or photographs of the crew to aid identification. However, Priyanka presented a video taken during the flight that showed her daughter wearing the necklace while eating cake. IndiGo To Operate Wide Body Boeing 787-9 Plane on Delhi-Bangkok Route From March 1.

The family missed their connecting flight to Kolkata and had to stay overnight at the airport while escalating the matter. A senior police official confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

IndiGo responded: “We are aware of a recent incident involving a staff member on flight 6E 661… and are providing full support and cooperation to the relevant authorities in carrying out the investigations.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).