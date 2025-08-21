Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): The Dharamshala Skyway ropeway operations have been temporarily suspended due to a massive landslide near pillar number six.

SDM Mohit Ratna stated that the District Magistrate, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, issued the suspension order to ensure passenger safety.

"The roads that are completely washed out and totally unsafe have been closed. Like Jogibara Road and Jokhardanda Road. Apart from this, we received a report that there has been massive sliding at pillar number six of the ropeway of our Dharamshala Skyway, and the sliding has happened at a distance of less than ten feet from pillar number six. So keeping this in mind, the District Magistrate, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, has registered an order that the operations of the ropeway have been temporarily suspended," said Ratna.

A technical committee, comprising geological experts from Central University Dharamshala and other departments, will inspect the ropeway and submit a report to determine whether operations can resume.

The committee's report, expected by May 22 before 11 am, will inform the decision to revoke or continue the suspension.

"At the same time, he has instructed me to set up a technical committee and get an inspection done on this aspect, so that it can be ascertained whether pillar number six and the general ropeway should be continued during the rains or not, or the suspension should be revoked...We have requested them to share their technical expertise with us and this committee will inspect the ropeway in general and pillar number six in specific and will submit its report on 22nd May before 11 am. This will help us determine whether to keep the ropeway operations suspended or to revoke the suspension," added Ratna.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has caused widespread disruptions, including landslides and roadblocks. The Dharamshala Skyway ropeway, a popular tourist attraction, spans 1.8 kilometers and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. The suspension of ropeway operations is a precautionary measure to prevent potential accidents.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's cumulative monsoon death toll since June 20 has climbed to 276, of which 143 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 133 lost their lives in road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

Alongside this, heavy monsoon rains have crippled large parts of Himachal Pradesh, blocking 366 roads, snapping power in 929 areas, and disrupting 139 water supply schemes in the past 24 hours, added HPSDMA.

National Highway-305 in Kullu and NH-154 in Mandi remained blocked due to road sinking and landslides. In contrast, dozens of key link roads were rendered impassable in districts including Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Sirmaur and Chamba. (ANI)

