Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday wished the people of the state on Makar Sankranti.

In his greeting message, the Governor said that this joyous festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of a new harvest season. He hoped that the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti would bring prosperity and happiness to the lives of the people of the State.

Also Read | China Shouldn't Expect Other Aspects To Move Ahead Normally, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

The Chief Minister, while congratulating the people on Makar Sankranti, said that this festival has both a seasonal as well as a religious significance. The day marks Lord Surya's transit into Makara Raashi, or Capricorn zodiac. It is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the year.

The Chief Minister hoped the festival would bring happiness and prosperity to the people of the state.

Also Read | Bestiality Horror in Alwar: Man Rapes Cow in Rajasthan, Arrested For Unnatural Sex.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday conveyed his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the 'Sankranti' festival.

"On the joyous occasion of 'Sankranti' festival, an important festival of Telugu people, I convey my heartiest Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh," Governor Nazeer said in a statement.

The governor said that the harvest festival of 'Sankranti' celebrated over three days, occupies a significant place in the cultural tradition of the state.

"The Festival is celebrated with abundant joy and jubilation heralding the beginning of a new phase. The vibrant 'Sankranti' festival celebrations bring out memories of our age-old traditions and glorious past that binds all sections of society together. May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us," he added in his statement.

A prominent festival on the Indian calendar, devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sankranti. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.In Gujarat, the festival is celebrated as Uttarayan as it marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara.The state is well-known for its International Kite Flying Festival. After finishing their morning prayers, people gather on their terraces with colourful kites.

During the kite flying festival, people are often heard shouting "Kai Po Che" to the losing team. Aside from that, people eat delicacies like Chikki, which is made of sesame seeds and peanuts, and Undhiyu, which is made of winter vegetables.

Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti marks a message, that the winter season is now clearly, leaving. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)