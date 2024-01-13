Alwar, January 13: In a shocking case of bestiality, a man identified as Rahul has been arrested for allegedly raping a cow in Alwar, Rajasthan. The accused, who hails from Barodameo village, has been booked for unnatural sex and sent to police remand by a local court.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, the case came to light when Ishwar Yadav lodged a complaint alleging that Rahul had raped a cow kept outside his house. Acting on the complaint, the Alwar police registered a case and initiated an investigation. After a preliminary inquiry, Rahul was arrested and produced before a local court, which sent him to police custody. Himachal Pradesh Bestiality Horror: Man Caught Having Sex With Cow in Hamirpur, Arrested Under Section 377.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Rahul had a criminal history involving minors. He had been arrested twice in two separate cases under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for allegedly molesting two minor girls. He had been sent to jail for these offenses but was later released. Bestiality Horror Caught on Camera in Chhattisgarh: Man Rapes Cow in Durg, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The police are now building a strong case against him, given his history of sexual offenses. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway. This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising serious concerns about public safety and animal welfare.

