Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has decided to establish a state-of-the-art Cancer Care Centre at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur.

According to the Himachal Pradesh CMO, the Cabinet also approved the creation of 11 new departments and the filling of requisite posts across various categories.

The Cabinet also approved the adoption of the National Policy on Geothermal Energy to facilitate the exploration and development of untapped geothermal energy resources in the State. It approved the Directorate of Energy as the Nodal Agency for the implementation of this policy and sanctioned amendments to the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021, to incorporate guidelines related to geothermal energy.

Moreover, the State Cabinet gave its approval to promulgate an Ordinance to levy 'Orphan and Widow Cess' on petrol and high-speed diesel at the point of first sale in the State, with the objective of strengthening welfare schemes for orphans and widows. The cess will be non-burdensome to consumers while ensuring adequate financial resources for the effective implementation of these welfare schemes.

According to an official release, the Cabinet approved the allotment of four hydroelectric projects upto 25 MW, namely 25 MW Khauli-II, 24 MW Malana-III, 21.9 MW Manalsu, and 18 MW Dhancho Hydro Electric projects, to the successful bidders after completion of the tendering process.

The Himachal Pradesh CMO said that the Cabinet has also decided to construct a 4.3-kilometre-long Naddi Zipline Project near Dharamsala in Kangra district at an estimated cost of Rs 7.41 crore. Upon completion, it will be Asia's longest zipline and is expected to emerge as a major attraction for tourists visiting the area.

The Cabinet gave its nod to amend the Senior Resident Doctor Policy, providing a 66.66 per cent quota for in-service GDOs/MOs and a 33.33 per cent quota for direct candidates. It further decided that the distribution of seats shall be interchangeable in case of non-availability of eligible candidates in their respective categories.

The Cabinet has also approved filling up of 11 posts of Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise. The Cabinet decided to fill 11 posts across different categories as Job Trainees at the Residential Institute for Mentally Challenged Children, Hiranagar, in the Shimla district.

It gave its nod to create and fill up 11 posts of different categories in the Disaster Management Cell of the Revenue Department. It has also approved the filling of 6 posts of Tehsildar in the Department of Revenue.

Further, it has decided to re-engage retired revenue officers on fixed remuneration to expedite the disposal of pending cases in the revenue department. Moreover, the Cabinet decided to fill four posts of Junior Engineer (Horticulture) as Job Trainee in the Public Works Department.

It also decided to create and fill four posts across various categories for the Volleyball Sports Hostel at Bhareri in Hamirpur district.

The Cabinet decided to amend the policy's provisions regarding the Assistant Staff Nurse post.

Under the revised provisions, the age limit for the post has been changed from 18 to 45 years, with a 5-year age relaxation for candidates from SC/ST and other eligible categories. Earlier, the prescribed age limit was 21 to 32 years.

The Cabinet approved the construction of 8 additional blocks at the AIIMS Hospital, Bilaspur, to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

The Cabinet decided to extend the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 upto March 31 to promote sustainable industrial development, employment opportunities, enhance ease of doing business and attract investment in the State.

The government has also decided to take over the Institute for Children with Special Abilities, located in Dhalli, district of Shimla.

It gave its approval for the Standard Operating Procedure-cum-guidelines for the recruitment of Crèche workers and crèche helpers in the State.

The Cabinet decided to establish four new laboratories for nutritional profiling and strengthening of the food testing ecosystem, one each in districts Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Solan (Baddi) and upgradation of the composite testing laboratory at Kandaghat in Solan district alongwith creation and filling up requisite posts.

It also allowed Alliance Air Aviation Ltd. to operate 46-seater aircraft on the Delhi-Shimla-Delhi and Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla routes 7 days a week.

The Cabinet gave its nod to construct a new Ice skating rink in Shimla. To regulate the functioning of Revenue Officers as well as appointment, duties, emoluments and punishment of Village Officers, the Cabinet gave its approval to Himachal Land Revenue Rules, 2025. (ANI)

