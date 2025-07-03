SDRF personnel make efforts to reach the Seraj Valley, which is severely affected by cloudbursts, in Mandi (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh over the last 24 hours has caused widespread disruption to public utilities, with 261 roads blocked, 599 distribution transformers (DTRs) disrupted, and 797 water supply schemes affected, according to the latest status report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), issued at 10 am on July 3.

According to a press note from the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, the report shows a rise in damage compared to the evening of July 2, when 245 roads, 918 DTRs, and 683 water supply schemes were reported disrupted. The latest figures mark a troubling escalation in the impact of the monsoon across several districts.

Mandi district remains the worst-affected, with 186 roads blocked across various subdivisions including Dharampur (42), Seraj (37), Thalout (31), and Karsog (27). Additionally, 511 DTRs and 580 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the district, with subdivisions, like Gohar (258 DTRs) and Sundernagar (559 water supply schemes) among the most affected.

In Kullu, 37 roads were reported blocked, including 21 in Nirmand and 11 in Banjar, due to heavy rains. The district also reported 15 DTR disruptions and 33 affected water supply schemes.

Hamirpur saw no road blockages but reported 62 DTR disruptions and 144 water supply schemes hit, notably in subdivisions like Barsar (37 DTRs) and Hamirpur (54 WSS).

Kangra reported 12 roads blocked and three DTR disruptions, though water supply schemes remained unaffected.

Shimla witnessed three road blockages and one DTR disruption, while 12 water supply schemes--mainly in Kupvi and Rampur subdivisions--were affected.

Sirmaur district reported nine roads blocked and 24 disrupted water schemes, while DTRs remained unaffected.

Chamba reported nine road blockages and six DTR disruptions.

Solan had seven roads blocked, while Una reported three blockages with no damage to power or water infrastructure.

Kinnaur had one road and one DTR affected, while Lahaul & Spiti remained unaffected by any disruptions.

The SEOC has compiled and circulated this report to assist in coordination efforts among departments, including PWD, HPSEB, and IPH, responsible for restoring essential services. The state government is continuing to monitor the situation and has advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert as rainfall activity is expected to continue.

Alternate routes are being arranged where roads have been closed, and utility restoration teams are working on priority to restore disrupted electricity and water supply systems across affected regions. (ANI)

