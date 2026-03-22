Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): A felicitation ceremony was held at Oak Over, Shimla, to honour the outstanding achievement of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (HP SDRF), which secured 1st position at the National Level Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) Competition for the second consecutive time.

During the event, the winning SDRF team proudly presented the prestigious trophy to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, according to a press note.

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The Chief Minister congratulated the team members for their exceptional performance and dedication. All team members were awarded appreciation certificates in recognition of their remarkable contribution and commitment to disaster response excellence.

As per the press note, the HP SDRF team has once again created history by securing first position at the National CSSR Competition held at the 8th Battalion NDRF Campus in Ghaziabad from March 9 to 11. The team finished first among 30 teams representing 27 States and Union Territories. Notably, the team surpassed its own previous record by completing the competition in a record time of 41 minutes, showcasing unmatched efficiency, preparedness, and operational excellence.

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In the final standings of the competition, HP SDRF secured the first position, followed by Uttar Pradesh SDRF in second place and Andhra Pradesh SDRF in third place. With this historic back-to-back national victory, HP SDRF has firmly established itself as one of the finest and most capable State Disaster Response Forces in the country.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Home Guard Volunteer Management System, aimed at enhancing coordination, efficiency, and management of Home Guard volunteers across the state. Additionally, the Fire Safety Code 2026 was reviewed, reflecting the government's continued commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness and safety standards in Himachal Pradesh.

The event marked a significant milestone in recognising the relentless efforts of all the verticals of the disaster response system, including SDRF, Home Guards, Fire Department, and Civil Defence, and reaffirmed the state government's continued support towards building a resilient and disaster-ready Himachal Pradesh, the press note stated. (ANI)

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