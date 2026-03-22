Mumbai, March 22: The Maharashtra government has announced a final extension for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to complete their mandatory e-KYC and Aadhaar-bank seeding. Applicants who have faced technical rejections or have "pending" status now have a critical window to rectify their details to ensure the uninterrupted disbursement of the monthly INR 1,500 allowance. This move follows reports of thousands of eligible women missing out on previous instalments due to mismatched biometric data or inactive bank accounts.

Final Deadline for Ladki Bahin Yojana Data Correction

The Department of Women and Child Development has established March 31 as the final date for completing all pending e-KYC formalities. Beneficiaries whose applications were initially approved but who have not yet received funds are urged to check their status on the official portal at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in or the Narishakti Doot app. How To Complete Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Correction Online Before March 31.

Failure to complete the e-KYC process by this deadline may result in the temporary suspension of the account. Government officials have clarified that once the correction is verified, any back-dated instalments (arrears) owed to the beneficiary will be credited in a lump sum.

Common Issues and How to Fix Them

A significant portion of the "failed" transactions has been attributed to two primary issues: Aadhaar mapping and Name discrepancies. To resolve these, the state has provided the following guidance:

Bank Account Seeding: Beneficiaries must ensure their bank account is linked with their Aadhaar via the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) mapper.

Beneficiaries must ensure their bank account is linked with their Aadhaar via the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) mapper. e-KYC Verification: This can be done through the mobile app using face recognition or by visiting a local Setu Suvidha Kendra or Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra for biometric authentication.

This can be done through the mobile app using face recognition or by visiting a local Setu Suvidha Kendra or Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra for biometric authentication. Name Mismatch: If the name on the Aadhaar card does not match the bank passbook, applicants must update their bank records to match their official identity document.

Mobile Units and Ground-Level Support

To assist women in rural and tribal belts who may lack smartphone access, the state government has reportedly deployed "Yojana Doots" and Anganwadi workers to conduct door-to-door verification drives. These representatives are said to be equipped with handheld biometric devices to facilitate on-the-spot e-KYC. Special desks have also been set up at District Collectorates and Ward offices to handle complex cases where applications were "Disapproved" due to technical glitches in the initial rollout phase. Ladki Bahin Yojana Good News: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive Combined INR 3,000 February and March Installments Together.

Launched to provide financial independence to women aged 21 to 65 with an annual family income below INR 2.5 lakh, the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has become one of Maharashtra’s largest social welfare schemes. Since its inception, the government has disbursed multiple instalments to millions of women. By enforcing a strict e-KYC deadline, the administration aims to "clean" the beneficiary database, removing duplicate entries and ensuring that the state's financial resources reach the intended recipients directly through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).