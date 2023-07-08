Khera (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A road was blocked due to the falling of a tree in the Khera district near the Sidhartha factory on National Highway 105 between Manpura and Nalagarh, informed the Himachal Pradesh police, on Saturday.

The operation was carried out by the officials and the vehicular movements were restored. The tree fell following incessant rains in the district.

"Due to the heavy rain, people are facing troubles. Although, the administration had issued an alert regarding the rain. If the rain continues, it might pose a threat to the lives of people", said a local, Nalagarh.

Additionally, in the Solan district, a landslide blocked the National Highway 5 in the Parwanoo municipal corporation, on Tuesday. However, vehicular movements were restored later by the officials.

Notably, several parts of the state received heavy rainfall in the past few days due to which some areas got flooded.

In the capital, Shimla, on Friday, a railway track between Koti and Sanwara was closed following floods after heavy rain.

According to officials, the state suffered a major loss of infrastructure amid rains. The monsoon hit the state on June 24. (ANI)

