New Delhi, July 8: Following incessant rain through out Saturday in the national capital, as many as 15 houses collapsed while a 56-year-old woman was crushed to death after a portion of her house caved in. Delhi Rains Videos: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Waterlogging and Traffic Jams in Several Areas of National Capital, Clips of Waterlogged Streets Go Viral.

The victim has been identified as Ranjit Kaur (56), who died in the Karol Bagh area. First, a portion of her quarter collapsed. When she went inside to remove a few articles, another part collapsed on top of her. The quarter was in a dilapidated condition, the police said. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Congestion in Several Parts of National Capital (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rain, a boundary wall of Desh Bandhu College in Kalkaji, South Delhi, collapsed, damaging a number of cars.

