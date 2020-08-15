Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 3,907, the state's health department informed on Saturday.

The figure includes 1,274 active cases and 2,580 recoveries.

So far, 17 deaths due to the infectious virus have been recorded in Himachal Pradesh.

India on Saturday crossed 25 lakh COVID-19 cases in the country after an increase of 65,002 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

There are 6,68,220 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total positive cases and are under active medical supervision.

A total of 996 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 49,036. (ANI)

