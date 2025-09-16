Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the state has suffered losses worth nearly Rs 20,000 crores in the last three years due to floods and rain-related disasters.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Sukhu said the latest spell of heavy rains has caused extensive damage across the state.

"Last night, there was heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. In Mandi district's Sundernagar Nihari area, three people died, while two people are reported missing in Kinnaur. In Kangra, 13 families have been shifted to shelter homes. Certainly, the retreating monsoon is causing destruction in the state," the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu said that since the monsoon began on June 20, Himachal has suffered widespread losses to drinking water schemes, irrigation projects, and power infrastructure.

"In the past three years, disasters have caused damage of Rs 20,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh. Our effort is to rebuild the homes of families who have lost everything, and to save lives and reduce deaths. To some extent, we have been successful," he noted.

He attributed the increasing devastation to climate change and rising temperatures.

"Certainly, the excessive rainfall and climate change are responsible for these damages. Compared to 2023, this year the losses are higher, and continuous rains for three consecutive months are a clear indicator of climate change," he added.

The Chief Minister stated that ministers and senior officials are on the ground, monitoring the situation.

"Our three ministers, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma, and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, have been monitoring districts since morning. I am in touch with senior officials and have convened a meeting with deputy commissioners to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations," he said.

Highlighting examples of faulty planning, Sukhu said constructions close to rivers and nullahs had worsened losses.

"No government institution should be built within 100 metres of rivers and streams because they are changing their course. The Dharampur bus stand is a big example - built just 10-25 metres from the river - and it has suffered heavy damage again this year," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister also referred to the recent hunger strike by Congress MLA Chander Shekhar against the National Highways Authority of India's project execution.

"When a Congress MLA has to sit on a protest during a Congress government, it shows how serious the issue is. He had been on a hunger strike for seven days. I personally requested him to call it off, and his concerns have been conveyed to the Centre and MoRTH. Even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured that DPRs should be prepared with advice from local engineers," Sukhu said.

CM Sukhu emphasised that indiscriminate hill cutting was also contributing to landslides.

"Himachal has built 50,000 km of roads. Landslides are natural to the mountains, but when you cut at 90 degrees, the destruction is greater," he said.

Sukhu also sought urgent financial support from the Centre.

"We are hoping for Rs 1,500 crore in relief as was announced by the Prime Minister. Whether it comes as a scheme-based grant or a special package, that remains to be seen. Our eyes are set on it. We need immediate help, not delayed funds," he said.

The CM announced state compensation packages for disaster-hit families.

"Every family whose house is completely destroyed will get Rs 7.7 lakh from the state government. Families whose houses are partially damaged will get Rs 1 lakh. Orchardists who have suffered crop losses are also being compensated from state resources," Sukhu said.

He underlined that Himachal has already been declared a disaster-affected state.

"We will carry out relief work on a war footing. But we are also facing economic constraints. That is why we are looking at the Centre for special financial aid. Sharing pain through statements in newspapers is not enough - we need funds, and we will use them judiciously," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

