Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Shimla Police arrested two persons and recovered heroin from their possession on Wednesday.

According to the police, 20.20 gm Chitta was recovered from the possession of two persons namely Ashish Kumar, resident of Rohru, Shimla and Islam, resident of Delhi.

A case has been registered under sections 21 and 29 of NDPS Act at PS West. Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

