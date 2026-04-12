New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Central Observer for the election of the party's Legislative Party Leader in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters, Chouhan said he would carry out the responsibility with honesty and dedication. He also stated that he identifies as a party worker and will complete any assigned task.

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"I am a party's worker, and as a worker, it is my duty to do whatever work I get with complete honesty and authenticity. I fulfil whatever responsibility the party gives me... I will go to Bihar on the 14th", he said.

Meanwhile, political developments in Bihar have gained pace.

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Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to chair a Cabinet meeting on April 14, which is likely to be crucial.

Sources said the meeting may clear several important proposals. They also indicated that this could be the last meeting of the current Council of Ministers.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar may step down after the Cabinet meeting. If this happens, Bihar could have a new Chief Minister as early as April 15.

At the same time, Janata Dal (United) Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said that Nitish Kumar remains committed to the development of Bihar, even if he is not holding the post of Chief Minister.

Jha said that the party fought the 2025-30 mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would continue his policies.

"As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said.

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)