Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): The north Indian hill town Shimla received fresh rainfall during the past 24 hours with the temperature dropping by 8 degrees Celsius.

Mandi, Kullu and some parts of Shimla district did not receive rain, but several other parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh rain on Friday.

While talking to ANI, the head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Himachal Pradesh Surender Paul said, "The rain will continue for 24 hours."

He said, "During the past 24 hours, almost most districts have received fresh rain. Kullu, Mandi and some parts of Shimla district did not have rain; other areas received moderate rain. The highest rain was recorded in Rajgarh in the Sirmaur district at 26.0 mm."

"The higher reaches in Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Kinnaur districts have also received fresh snowfall too. The weather will start getting clear but another western disturbance is approaching the state on April 2 and rainfall will continue in the first week of April. The temperatures have dropped. The maximum day temperatures in Shimla have dropped by 8 to 10 degree Celsius it will continue to drop more," he added.

The tourists seemed to enjoy the rainy season but they were not prepared for the cold conditions.

While talking to ANI, a tourist from Punjab Jasandeep Singh said, "I have come from Punjab. It is rainy weather and I am feeling cold here. We were not carrying warm clothes. I did not expect such cold conditions here but it is better than Punjab and it is good to be here."

These tourists coming from neighbouring states are disappointed as they are not able to explore the city covered in thick fog.

Another tourist from Punjab, Shrawan Kumar said, "It is very cold here, the city is covered in fog and we wanted to make videos but were not able to do so."

"We are feeling cold here but it is better than in Punjab as back home we have warm temperatures. We are waiting for the fog to get clear and make videos of the hills here," he added. (ANI)

