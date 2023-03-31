Mumbai, March 31: For Muslims in India, Ramzan 2023, also spelled Ramadan, began on March 23. The Muslim will observe their 9th Roza on April 1. During Ramzan, Muslims observe fast (Roza) and abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk. The pre-dawn meal is called Sehri. When they break the fast post-sunset, it is called Iftar. If you are living in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India, scroll down to check the calendar of Ramadan 2023 and Sehri and Iftar timings for the 9th Roza on April 1. Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir: Restaurants in Srinagar Offering Lip-Smacking Arabian, Mediterranean Dishes.

The annual observance of the fast is considered one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. The Sehri and Iftar timings are dependent on sunrise and sunset, and they change every day. The timings also vary from city to city. Take a look at the Sehri and Iftar timings of Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities in India on April 1. Bihar: School Timings in Bhagalpur Changed for Holy Month of Ramzan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 1:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 9 05:19 AM 6:53 PM 01 Apr 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 1:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 9 05:19 AM 6:53 PM 01 Apr 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 1:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 9 04:39 AM 6:24 PM 01 Apr 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 1:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 9 04:53 AM 6:21 PM 01 Apr 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 1:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 9 04:58 AM 6:30 PM 01 Apr 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 1:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 9 04:13 AM 5:53 PM 01 Apr 2023

Fasting During Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint. There are certain restrictions that Muslims follow during the holy month. We at LatestLY wish you a happy and blessed Ramzan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2023 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).