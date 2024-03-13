Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Unity Mall at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre on Wednesday, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for such malls in every state is being fulfilled.

"There was a dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that, Unity Mall should be established in every state. The emporium of every state will be in this Unity Mall. We can purchase the products of different states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar from this Unity Mall. On the other hand, we can also show and sell our indigenous products in the Unity Mall in Madhya Pradesh," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Distribute Loans to One Lakh Street Vendors on March 14 Under PM SVANidhi Scheme.

Sarma highlighted the 'One District One Product' concept, ensuring representation for each district of Assam.

"Today we have laid the foundation stone of the Unity Mall here and the central government has given us Rs 226 crore for this. The state government will also spend Rs 72 crore on it. Apart from 36 states and Union Territories, there will be a room for every district of Assam - 'One District One Product'. There will be two auditoriums also in this Unity Mall," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar AIMIM Chief Akhtarul Iman Urges Party To Contest 11 Seats in the State.

On the other hand, talking about Congress's candidates list, the Assam Chief Minister said that, Congress is now going to zero in Assam this time.

"Congress had claimed a United Opposition Forum by taking 16 other political parties. At that time, I said that this forum would not go further more infront of the developmental storm of the BJP. Today, it is proved that the alliance has broken. Not a single candidate of the opposition can't be survived infront of the developmental storm of the BJP. After the Congress nominated their weak candidates in Nagaon and Karimganj, now BJP's winning confidence level went up. We are now back in the fight in Nagaon and Karimganj. Earlier, I said 11 seats, now the fight will have happened in 13 seats. I think Congress in Assam is now going to zero. I think that the main fight in Dhubri will be between AIUDF and Congress. The BJP is now going to take 1st position in Nagaon and Karimganj after the Congress announced its candidates list," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Dr Sarma specifically called out Gaurav Gogoi, stating that those who criticized PM Modi in parliament, like Gogoi, would not be accepted by the people.

Earlier on February 5, Lok Sabha adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address after the reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lambasted the opposition parties and outlined the achievements of the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)