Guwahati, May 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi engaged in a social media duel on Tuesday over an old post by the Jorhat MP expressing sympathy to the victims of the devastating flood in Pakistan in 2022.

Amid Sarma's relentless attacks on Gogoi, alleging that he and his family have links with Pakistan, state Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika dug out the old post on X.

Referring to India's victory over Pakistan in an Asia Cup T20 match in Dubai a day earlier, Gogoi in a post on X on August 29, 2022, had said, "While celebrate the victory of our Indian cricket team over Pakistan, we must not forget the humanitarian disaster that has claimed 1000 lives in our neighbouring country. Unprecedented flooding has destroyed towns and homes. Pakistani people need urgent relief and support."

Sharing a screenshot of this post, Hazarika said that while the entire nation rejoiced in India's glorious victory over Pakistan, some chose to divert attention and sympathy toward a country that breeds terror against India.

"This is not just misplaced empathy -- it's a pattern. From escorting students to the Pakistan High Commission, to standing with narratives that weaken India's resolve, Gaurav Gogoi has repeatedly positioned himself closer to Pakistan than to patriotic sentiments. Let's be clear: India first. Always," he posted on X.

Terming it unfortunate, the CM shared his cabinet colleague's post and said that some individuals enjoy "every privilege India offers --salary, power and position -- yet their loyalty lies across the border".

"They draw everything from Bharat but work only for Pakistan's interests. This is betrayal," he added.

Reacting to this, Gogoi then shared a screenshot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's X post on the Pakistan floods, expressing grief and condolences.

"I am worried about the Chief Minister of Assam. In his desperation he is calling the position taken by PM Modi in 2022 as a betrayal. Is he the right person for the chair of Chief Minister?" asked the Congress leader.

In a post dated August 29, 2022, Modi said on X, "Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy."

After some time, Sarma again made a standalone post without naming Gogoi and said that only a certain section of Indians finds itself restless and frustrated every time the country defeats Pakistan in cricket.

"Only a select few dare to visit Pakistan with formal approval from its Interior Ministry. Even fewer draw salaries from Pakistani-funded NGOs. And the rarest -- and most disgraceful -- are those who go so far as to surrender their minor child's Indian passport.

"Unfortunately, we have a Member of Parliament from Assam who fits into all these categories. But let it be clear -- our laws know how to deal with such individuals. The nation will not tolerate betrayal," the CM said.

Sarma and the BJP have been attacking Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, alleging that he and his British wife Elizabeth Colburn have links to Pakistan's ISI.

