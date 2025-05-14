Guwahati, May 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Dilip Saikia on Wednesday led a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the state capital to mark the success of 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian armed forces in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The rally from Adabari to Jalukbari was attended by hundreds of party workers and supporters.

Also Read | JAC 9th Result 2025 Out at jacresults.com: Jharkhand Academic Council Releases Class 9 Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

Former Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen (retd) Rana Pratap Kalita also joined the march.

Holding tricolours, BJP workers and supporters raised slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Indian Army Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Murdabad' during the rally.

Also Read | 'Balochistan Not Pakistan': Baloch Leader Mir Yar Baloch Declares Independence From Pakistan, Seeks Support From India and Global Community.

"Our forces have shown that they are the best in the world and gave the enemy a body blow in #OperationSindoor. To celebrate its success and the valour of our forces, I am taking part in the #TirangaYatra in Guwahati," Sarma said in a Facebook post.

Saikia also praised the armed forces and said they have displayed India's strength to the rest of the world.

The ruling BJP also organised similar Tiranga Yatras in other towns of Assam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)