Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Hisar Hottest at 42.8C as Mercury Rises in Haryana, Punjab

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 07:18 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Hisar Hottest at 42.8C as Mercury Rises in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) With a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, Hisar was the hottest place in Haryana and Punjab on Friday, the weather department said.

Hisar, in Haryana, was hotter by two notches against the normal limits.

Also Read | West Bengal Governor Anguished by Manner in Which 14 Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Victims Were Dragged, Says Probe Needed: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

Narnaul recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius; Ambala 40.1 degrees Celsius, while Karnal 39 degrees Celsius.

Both Ambala and Karnal were one degree above normal.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Admission Process in Schools and Colleges to Commence from July, Says State Minister Ravindra Choubey.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded above normal maximum temperatures at 41.3 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar's maximum settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement