Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man who had jumped parole for allegedly firing at a man and injuring him in Antop Hill area here.

Vivek Shettiyar, who had been released during the COVID-19 pandemic but did not return to jail at the end of parole period, was also allegedly planning to kill two other persons in the city, an official said.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police nabbed him from Dombivli in neighbouring Thane district, the official added.

Earlier, local police had arrested his wife and a friend on the charges of conspiracy.

On Saturday morning, Shettiyar allegedly shot Akash Kadam (35) in the stomach with a country-made pistol. As the pistol got jammed, he could not fire another round and fled from the spot, leaving an injured Kadam behind, police said.

Kadam was with him in prison, according to police.

Shettiyar did not use his mobile phone since the incident which made it difficult for police to track his movements. He was trying to flee the country, an official said.

At least a dozen cases including those of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and cases under the Arms Act were registered against Shettiyar in the last few years, as per the police.

He was arrested in a murder case registered in suburban Goregaon in 2017. During the pandemic, the government decided to release many of the undertrial prisoners temporarily to reduce congestion, and Shettiyar was one of the beneficiaries.

After the completion of his parole, he never returned to prison and took to the life of crime again, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (detection) Datta Nalawade. More than a dozen warrants were issued against him.

During interrogation after the arrest, Shettiyar allegedly confessed that he was planning to kill two more persons in the city. Both these persons had criminal background, according to police.

He was handed over to Antop Hill police who are probing the firing case, DCP Nalawade said.

