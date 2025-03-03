Panaji (Goa)[India], March 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to review the implementation of the New Criminal Laws in Goa on Monday evening. The review meeting is to be held in the presence of the Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant.

Earlier on February 18, the Union Home Minister emphasized urgent necessity of enforcing "trial in absentia" provisions as well as full implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir by April 2025 during a meeting with the Union Territory's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Also Read | Deonar Shocker: Man Beats 14-Year-Old Boy to Death After Victim Questions Him for Misbehaving With His Sister, Accused Arrested.

During the meeting, Shah asked the UT administration for optimum use of technology to ensure speedy justice under the three new criminal laws-- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023; that replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The Home Minister had also reviewed the implementation of these laws in a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis iand asked him to implement these laws across all commissionerates as soon as possible.

Also Read | 'Rohit Sharma Is Fat for a Sportsman': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed's Remark on Indian Cricketer Sparks Debate in Political Sphere and Sporting Fraternity.

Shah has held similar meetings with other states in the past few months regarding the implementation of the three new criminal laws. These states include Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

During the discussion in a similar meeting earlier with various states and UTs, the Home Minister had said that the essence of the three new criminal laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay in the provision of delivering justice within three years, from the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) till the highest court.

In December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the successful implementation of three landmark criminal laws, dedicating them to the nation.

The three laws are: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. These laws were conceptualized with the vision of the Prime Minister to replace colonial-era laws that persisted post-independence and to reform the judicial system by shifting the focus from punishment to justice. The theme of the program is "Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice".

These laws were conceptualised with the vision of the Prime Minister to replace the colonial-era laws that persisted post-independence and to reform the judicial system by shifting focus from punishment to justice. The theme of this programme is "Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)