Mumbai, March 3: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a minor boy was allegedly beaten to death by a 28-year-old man during an argument in the city. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, March 1, in Deonar when the deceased boy asked the accused why he misbehaved with his sister. The next day, the police arrested the accused, Saib Alibaduddin Sawant, a labourer working at APMC market in Vashi.

According to a report in HT, on Saturday at around 9 PM, Sawant and the 14-year-old boy were sitting outside in the neighbourhood. During the conversation, the minor boy asked Sawant as to why he had misbehaved with his sister. Following this, Sawant kicked the victim. Soon, the two started arguing when the accused slammed the teenager on the road and banged his head on the ground. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Four-Month-Old Daughter to Death Over Dislike for Third Child, Arrested After Failed Attempt To Mislead Police in Ghatkopar.

After this, Sawant kicked the minor boy in the face multiple times. Amid this, passersby who witnessed the incident intervened and rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment. After the incident came to light, the Deonar police booked Sawant for murder. Subsequently, he was arrested on Sunday, March 2.

Speaking about the incident, a police officer said that they have recorded statements of the eyewitnesses. Further investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

